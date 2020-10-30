Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said officers were dispatched in Broward County when a resident discovered a 10-foot Burmese python under the hood of their car.

The FWC said in a Facebook post that officers responded in the Dania Beach area to remove the large snake from under the hood of a blue Ford Mustang.

The post included video of the python, an invasive species in Florida, being removed from the engine compartment and safely captured.

"This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us," the post said.