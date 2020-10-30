Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he was cleaning his house when he came across an un-scratched lottery ticket that turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

James Kinder, 38, of Jacksonville, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket at a Circle K store in Jacksonville and placed it on his fireplace, where it remained for several weeks.

"I came across the un-scratched ticket while cleaning the house; when I scratched it, I realized it was actually a $1 million winner! I wish I would have found it sooner," the winner said.

Kinder chose the lump sum option for his winnings, taking home $790,000.

The Circle K store was awarded a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.