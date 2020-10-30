Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida golf course captured video of an unusual visitor strolling across the fairway -- a large alligator.

Nicole Latner, an employee at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, recorded footage Thursday when she spotted the massive gator meandering across the course.

The video shows the alligator making its way between lakes, crossing at least one fairway in the process.

Latner said there were golfers on the course at the time, but they kept a safe distance from the reptile during its walk.