Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A physical education teacher at a California middle school said he ended up teaching from the parking lot of a Starbucks when his home Internet went out.

Jason Guiducci, a gym teacher and longtime wrestling coach at Hogan Middle School in Vallejo, said he has been teaching classes virtually from his Napa back yard amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he found himself in a difficult position Tuesday when his Internet went out.

"I was getting one bar on my phone," Guiducci told KPIX-TV. "Nothing was coming through or going out so I went down to the school."

Guiducci said he arrived at the school and was disappointed to discover the facility also had no Internet service.

"So, I went to Starbucks and I pulled up, got a signal on my district laptop and away we went," Guiducci said.

The coach live streamed on Instagram as he guided his wrestling team through conditioning exercises.

"I'm teaching from my car and I am hacking Starbucks' Wi-Fi," Guiducci told his students. "Love you, Starbucks!"

Siblings Makaio and Micah Jimenez-Dillanto, both members of the Hogan wrestling team, said it was an unusual day for the squad.

"He was sitting in his car and talking to us about where he was and why he was there," Micah said.

"I was, like, laughing because I've never seen that before," Makaio said.