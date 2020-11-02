Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A wild boar crashed through a cafe in China, and security cameras recorded the moment an employee hopped over a counter to escape the charging animal.

The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at the Nanjing Milk Tea Store in Jiangsu Province, shows the boar charge into the store, knocking over tables and chairs.

The wild pig goes behind the counter and charges at an employee, who vaults the counter to get out of the animal's path.

The boar then jumps the counter in a different spot and charges out of the business.

Reports indicate the boar was later sedated and captured elsewhere in the city.