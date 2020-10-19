Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record when he covered 29 miles while joggling -- jogging and juggling at the same time.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, took to the track at Centennial High School in Boise to attempt the joggling world record.

Rush juggled three balls while running in circles on the track, making it 29 miles before the attempt ended with a dropped ball.

Rush, whose previous Guinness titles include becoming the world's fastest juggler, ran for a total 5 hours, 21 minutes and 23 seconds, with an average mile pace of 11 minutes, 9 seconds.