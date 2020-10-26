Trending

German man sets world record with 516 body modifications
Italian town auctioning off abandoned homes for just over $1
Pennsylvania family builds 'Candypult' for safe trick-or-treating
Man covers body in 140 pounds of bees for Guinness World Record
Walmart store evacuated when skunk wanders inside
