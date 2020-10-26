Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a mouthful of a Guinness World Record when he used his mouth to bounce a table tennis ball off a wall 43 times in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he practiced on and off for about a year before attempting the record at his Boise home.

Advertisement

Rush said his total was initially measured at 44 bounces in 30 seconds, but slow-motion video showed the last bounce came in just after the time limit, making his total 43.

The bounces were enough to beat the previous record of 34 bounces, which was set in 2018 by British man Ray Reynolds.