Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese daredevil achieved a Guinness World Record when his body was covered in more than 140 pounds of living bees.

Ruan Liangming had multiple buckets filled with bees dumped over his head in Yichun City, Jiangxi Province, to get the insects to settle on his body.

Liangming's compliment of bees weighed 140 pounds, 6.95 ounces.

The congregation of insects was enough to earn him the world record for heaviest mantle of bees.