Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania family unveiled their secret weapon to keep trick-or-treating safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- a treat-launching "Candypult."

Vince Mak, of York County, said his family held a brainstorming session to find a way to distribute candy on Halloween while maintaining social distancing and other safety measures.

Advertisement

"We thought we could try to come up with a creative way to throw candy at kids ... safely," Mak told WPMT-TV. "With everything going on, everyone just needs to feel happy and find something to laugh at."

The family came up with the "Candypult," a catapult designed to launch candy to trick-or-treaters.

"I guess we'll have to get extra candy this year," Mak said.