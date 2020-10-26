Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said an escaped horse went for a run in traffic and made his way through the streets of two towns before being caught.

The Marysville Police Department said a horse named Jag escaped from his owner's home in Marysville on Sunday while his stall was being remodeled.

Advertisement

The horse ran loose through the streets of Marysville and made his way to Arlington before being captured with help from the Arlington Police Department.

Police said they identified Jag's owners with help from social media and the horse was returned home safely.