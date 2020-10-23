Brandon Berridge, 28, of Winchester, Tenn., was dubbed the world's tallest firefighter by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who stands at a height of 6 feet, 11.17 inches has been dubbed the world's tallest firefighter by Guinness World Records.

Brandon Berridge, 28, of Winchester, a firefighter with the Tullahoma Fire Department since March 2016, was certified by the Guinness as the tallest member of his profession.

Berridge said he towers over his family members, including his 6-foot, 1-inch dad and his 5-foot, 11-inch mother.

He said his height gives him some advantages in firefighting, including being able to see and reach things that are higher than his colleagues, but some drawbacks exist, too.

"Confined spaces are the biggest obstacle being as tall as I am," he said.