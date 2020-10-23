Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Walmart store in Oklahoma was evacuated and temporarily closed after a skunk wandered in the men's shoe department.

Officials at the store in Edmond had the business evacuated and temporarily closed Thursday morning while waiting for a wildlife wrangler to arrive and capture the animal.

Trevor Bounds with Red Beard's Wildlife Solutions arrived on the scene to remedy the potentially smelly situation.

"Nobody wants to come shop at 'Skunk Spray Central,'" Bounds told KFOR-TV. "It's more fairly common than you think. I tell everybody, you got to look at the foundations. Any kind of entry they can find to gain entry, they're going to."

Bounds said he humanely trapped the skunk, and it was to be examined by veterinarians at Wildcare Oklahoma before being returned to the wild.

The Walmart store was reopened.