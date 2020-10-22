An Edgeworth, New South Wales, woman said her ticket for an April 28 lottery drawing was on her fridge for six months before she discovered it was an $142,325 top prize winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $140,000 said her ticket was stuck to her refrigerator for six months before she found out it was winner.

The Edgeworth, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials her family buys lottery tickets on occasion, but tends not to check them until several have accumulated.

The woman said that was the case with her ticket for the April 28 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot drawing, which she placed on her fridge in April and didn't take it down to check the numbers until this month.

The ticket turned out to be a $142,325 top prize winner.

"We're getting a pool," the woman said. "We've been talking about wanting a pool a lot lately as it starts to get hot again."