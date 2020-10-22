Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania barbershop said she was shocked when she arrived for work to find a front window shattered and a deer wandering inside the store.

Jennifer Brady, owner of JB's Barber Shop in Downingtown, said security cameras at the business were recording about 5 a.m. Wednesday when the deer crashed through a front window and the animal was still inside when she arrived for work four hours later.

"It was like a six-point buck. I'm staring at it. I was like, I can't believe this right now. And then the thing started going crazy jumping up on the station," Brady told WPVI-TV.

Brady said the deer jumped back out through the broken window and ran off into the distance.

The owner said she had to reschedule Wednesday's appointments to clean up the store, but re-opened Thursday with a promotion inspired by the deer's visit.

"In light of what happened, JB's will be offering a couple BUCKS off. Bring in a valid hunting license and receive $2 off until the end of hunting season," she wrote on the shop's Facebook page.