Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A German man set a Guinness World Record for most body modifications -- and he says he isn't finished altering his body.

Rolf Buchholz said his enthusiasm for body modification didn't awaken until he got his first tattoo at age 40, but he soon became addicted and now has 516 body modifications, including tattoos, piercings and subdermal implants.

Buchholz previously set the world record for most piercings when they were officially counted at 453 -- including 158 around his lips alone.

Buchholz said he has added more body modifications since they were officially counted at 516, and he is still considering further modifications.