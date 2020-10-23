Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An Ohio accounting firm owner received a scare in his office when a deer crashed through a double pane window while he was working.

Andy Majkut said he was working in his office in Lorain County when the deer came barreling in through the shattered window.

"Hit my desk, hit the back of my chair, kind of walked around my desk, fun, and all I'm thinking is, 'what are we going to do with him.' He and I shared glances and then he looked for an escape route," Majkut told WJW-TV.

Majkut said the deer took a running start and crashed back out of his office through another window.

"You have no idea how glad I was to see him go. At that point, you know it was like 'I'm glad he's gone, now we have to deal with the mess,'" he said.

Experts said it is currently rutting season for deer and the buck may have confused its own reflection in the office window for a romantic rival.

A Pennsylvania salon owner was dealing with a similar mess this week when a deer crashed through the window of JB's Barber Shop in Downingtown. Owner Jennifer Brady arrived for work to find a deer had crashed into the shop through a front window and remained inside for about four hours.