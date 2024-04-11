'Heroes' creator developing reboot 'Heroes: Eclipsed'

Jack Coleman played Noah Bennet on "Heroes" and "Heroes Reborn." Series creator Tim Kring is now developing a new "Heroes" reboot. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Heroes creator Tim Kring is developing a new reboot. Deadline reported Wednesday that Kring will write and executive produce the series Heroes: Eclipsed. Advertisement

The new show is being pitched to buyers this week in the wake of Monday's total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse appeared in the original pilot and was a recurring element in the series.

TVLine confirmed the news.

Heroes: Eclipsed takes place years after the events of Heroes and follows a new group of evolved humans as they discover their powers, according to Variety.

The original Heroes had a four-season run on NBC from 2006 to 2010. The series starred Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere, Masi Oka, Jack Coleman, Adrian Pasdar and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Coleman reprised his role of Noah Bennet in the reboot Heroes: Reborn, also created by Kring. The show premiered in 2015 and aired for a single season.