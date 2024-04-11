Trending
Movies
April 11, 2024 / 9:39 AM

Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film

By Annie Martin
Ice Spice will appear in "High and Low," Spike Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ice Spice will appear in "High and Low," Spike Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice will make her acting debut in a new film from Spike Lee.

Variety reported Wednesday that Ice Spice, 24, will appear in High and Low, Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ice Spice will have a cameo role and has started shooting for the film.

The rapper joins previously announced stars Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera. Lee and Washington have collaborated on four other films, most recently the 2006 thriller Inside Man.

The High and Low remake hails from Apple Original Films and A24.

Ice Spice is known for such singles as "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and "Princess Diana," and was featured on the Taylor Swift song "Karma" in 2023.

She was nominated for four awards at this year's Grammys, including Best New Artist.

