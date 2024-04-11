Trending
April 11, 2024

Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith reunite at cancer research benefit

By Annie Martin
Melanie Griffith (L) and Demi Moore attend the "An Unforgettable Evening" gala benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 11 (UPI) -- Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith reunited on the red carpet Wednesday.

The actresses, who co-starred in the 1995 film Now and Then, attended the "An Unforgettable Evening" gala benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

Moore, 61, and Griffith, 66, were all smiles as they posed for photos. Moore wore a black floor-length gown with a halter neckline, while Griffith sported a white pantsuit and top.

Rita Wilson, who also starred in Now and Then, attended the benefit with her husband, Tom Hanks.

Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton, Kyle Richards, Ashley Greene, and Lisa Rinna were among the other guests.

Moore received the Courage Award at the gala for her dedication to raising awareness about breast cancer.

Now and Then opened in theaters in October 1995. The film is written by I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

Moore, Griffith and Wilson starred with Rosie O'Donnell as four childhood friends who reunite in their hometown as adults and look back on a memorable summer they shared as teens.

