Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour

April 10 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will resume its Peace Out farewell tour in September. The rock band announced rescheduled dates for the tour on Wednesday after previously postponing shows due to frontman Steven Tyler's vocal injury. Advertisement

The Peace Out tour will pick up Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh and run through Feb. 26, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Black Crowes will appear as a special guest.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Additional tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"We're thrilled to announce new dates for our 2024 PEACE OUT Tour with special guests @theblackcrowes," Aerosmith wrote on social media.

Aerosmith originally kicked off the tour in September 2023. The band announced later that month that it would reschedule the remainder of its 2023 tour dates to allow Tyler time to recover.

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," the group said at the time.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970 and has since released 15 albums.