1 of 4 | "Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to the 2019 film "Joker," opens in October. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

April 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Joker: Folie à Deux. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Advertisement

Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical sequel to the 2019 film Joker, which reimagined the origin story of the DC Comics character of the same name.

Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

The teaser shows Joker (Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) fall in love against the backdrop of Arkham Asylum.

"I'm not alone anymore," the Joker declares.

Joker: Folie à Deux is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and directed by Phillips. The pair co-wrote the first film, with Phillips also directing.

Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener also star.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.