Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 10, 2024 / 9:34 AM

'Joker: Folie a Deux' teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga find love

By Annie Martin
"Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to the 2019 film "Joker," opens in October. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.
1 of 4 | "Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to the 2019 film "Joker," opens in October. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

April 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Joker: Folie à Deux.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Advertisement

Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical sequel to the 2019 film Joker, which reimagined the origin story of the DC Comics character of the same name.

Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

The teaser shows Joker (Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) fall in love against the backdrop of Arkham Asylum.

"I'm not alone anymore," the Joker declares.

Joker: Folie à Deux is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and directed by Phillips. The pair co-wrote the first film, with Phillips also directing.

Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener also star.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," in theaters Friday, makes some smart updates to the 1991 movie, while maintaining the fun and humor.
George Lucas to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes
Movies // 22 hours ago
George Lucas to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes
April 9 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" creator George Lucas will be honored at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Under Paris' trailer shows shark take over the Seine
Movies // 1 day ago
'Under Paris' trailer shows shark take over the Seine
April 9 (UPI) -- "Under Paris," a French horror film directed by Xavier Gens, is coming to Netflix.
Zelda Williams did extensive 'academic study' of '80s films before helming 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Movies // 1 day ago
Zelda Williams did extensive 'academic study' of '80s films before helming 'Lisa Frankenstein'
NEW YORK, April 9 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams told UPI she wanted the horror-comedy, "Lisa Frankenstein," to be her feature-film directorial debut because she knew it would be "a wild experience."
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "Civil War," in theaters Friday, is a thrilling look at a domestic war zone though the choice to avoid politics compromises some of its power.
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Chapter 1 to premiere at Cannes
Movies // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Chapter 1 to premiere at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced Monday that Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will premiere at the festival. The film will screen out of competition on May 19.
'City Hunter' trailer: Netflix adapts popular manga as live-action film
Movies // 1 day ago
'City Hunter' trailer: Netflix adapts popular manga as live-action film
April 8 (UPI) -- "City Hunter," a new film based on the Tsukasa Hojo manga series, is coming to Netflix.
'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum star in Space Race film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum star in Space Race film
April 8 (UPI) -- "Fly Me to the Moon," a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, opens in July.
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Godzilla X Kong' tops North American box office with $31.7M
April 7 (UPI) -- "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $31.7 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
Movies // 4 days ago
Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
April 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Friday the 1999 version of "The Mummy" will return to theaters April 26 for its 25th anniversary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Famous birthdays for April 9: Dennis Quaid, Leighton Meester
Famous birthdays for April 9: Dennis Quaid, Leighton Meester
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
Gwen Stefani shuts down Blake Shelton divorce rumors: 'It's just lies'
Gwen Stefani shuts down Blake Shelton divorce rumors: 'It's just lies'
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement