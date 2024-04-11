Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 11, 2024 / 10:13 AM

'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy stars in horror remake

By Annie Martin
James McAvoy stars in the psychological horror film "Speak No Evil." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | James McAvoy stars in the psychological horror film "Speak No Evil." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Speak No Evil.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring James McAvoy.

Advertisement

Speak No Evil is a remake of the Danish psychological horror film of the same name.

Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy play Louise and Ben Dalton, an American couple who are invited to spend the weekend at the country estate of Paddy (McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), a British couple they befriended on vacation.

Alix West Lefler plays Louise and Ben's 11-year-old daughter, Agnes, while Daniel Hough portrays Paddy and Ciara's mute son, Ant.

"What begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare," an official description reads.

Speak No Evil is written and directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black) and produced by Blumhouse Productions. The film opens in theaters Sept. 13.

Blumhouse is also developing a reimagining of The Blair Witch Project with Legendary.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
Movies // 59 minutes ago
Ronald Reagan film highlights 'very private side,' star Dennis Quaid says
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid discussed his approach to playing Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film, in theaters Aug. 30, focusing on the actor and former president's private side.
Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee film
April 11 (UPI) -- Ice Spice will appear in "High and Low," Spike Lee's reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller.
Johnny Knoxville embraced 'Sweet Dreams' sobriety, softball story
Movies // 5 hours ago
Johnny Knoxville embraced 'Sweet Dreams' sobriety, softball story
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Johnny Knoxville and writer/director Lije Sarki discuss balancing comedy, drama and softball in "Sweet Dreams," in theaters Friday.
Wagner Moura calls 'Civil War' tribute to war reporters
Movies // 6 hours ago
Wagner Moura calls 'Civil War' tribute to war reporters
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Actor Wager Moura says "Civil War," in theaters Friday, pays tribute to war correspondents even though it depicts a fictional civil war.
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot in the works at Lionsgate, Blumhouse
Movies // 21 hours ago
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot in the works at Lionsgate, Blumhouse
April 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Blumhouse will reimagine the 1999 horror film "The Blair Witch Project."
'Joker: Folie a Deux' teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga find love
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga find love
April 10 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to the 2019 film "Joker," opens in October.
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Babysitter's Dead' remake a fun update on original
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," in theaters Friday, makes some smart updates to the 1991 movie, while maintaining the fun and humor.
George Lucas to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes
Movies // 1 day ago
George Lucas to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes
April 9 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" creator George Lucas will be honored at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Under Paris' trailer shows shark take over the Seine
Movies // 2 days ago
'Under Paris' trailer shows shark take over the Seine
April 9 (UPI) -- "Under Paris," a French horror film directed by Xavier Gens, is coming to Netflix.
Zelda Williams did extensive 'academic study' of '80s films before helming 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Movies // 2 days ago
Zelda Williams did extensive 'academic study' of '80s films before helming 'Lisa Frankenstein'
NEW YORK, April 9 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams told UPI she wanted the horror-comedy, "Lisa Frankenstein," to be her feature-film directorial debut because she knew it would be "a wild experience."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Movie review: 'Civil War' an effective thriller, lacks political bite
Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour
Aerosmith announces rescheduled dates for farewell tour
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joel Grey, Milly Alcock
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Charlie Hunnam
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement