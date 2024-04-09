April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Under Paris.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the French horror movie Tuesday featuring Bérénice Bejo.

Under Paris is directed by Xavier Gens, a filmmaker known for Hitman and Mayhem!

The film follows Sophia (Bejo), a brilliant scientist who discovers a large shark has taken over the River Seine during the World Triathlon Championships in Paris.

Sophia must work with officials and police officer Nasim (Nassim Lyes) to try and avoid disaster.

"If we don't do anything, your PR operation could turn into a total bloodbath," she advises.

Under Paris premieres June 5 on Netflix.