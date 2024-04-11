Luke Newton (L) and Nicola Coughlan play Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington on "Bridgerton." Photo by Liam Daniel/Netflix

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Bridgerton Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Advertisement

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living with their mother in Regency-era London.

Season 3 will focus on the romance between longtime friends Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Coughlan).

The trailer shows Colin agree to help Penelope find a husband. Penelope meets a new suitor, Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), as her friendship with Colin starts to heat up.

Netflix previously released a Season 3 clip that shows Penelope confront Colin about overhearing him say he would never court her.

Season 3 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere May 16 and Part 2 to follow June 13.

The cast also includes Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley and Julie Andrews as narrator.