April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Heartbreak High Season 2.

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring James Majoos.

Heartbreak High is a reboot of the Australian teen drama that aired from 1994 to 1996.

The show follows the students of Hartley High as they navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The clip shows Nan (Maggie Dence), the grandmother of Douglas "Ca$h" Piggott (Will McDonald) confront Darren (Majoos) about not taking Ca$h's calls.

Season 1 ended with Ca$h declaring his love to Darren before being taken into police custody. Ca$h had previously sent police a video from the night of Harper's (Asher Yasbincek) abduction.

Season 2 premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, Joshua Heuston, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson and Brodie Townsend also star.