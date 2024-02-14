Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 3.

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday on Valentine's Day.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Season 3 will focus on the romance between longtime friends Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The clip shows Colin (Newton) question why Penelope (Coughlan) didn't respond to his letters over the summer and tell her he misses her. Penelope then confronts Colin about how she overheard him saying he would never court her.

"Of course, you would never court me. I am the laughingstock of the ton even when I change my entire wardrobe. It just never occurred to me that you, of all people, could be so cruel," Penelope tells Colin.

New looks at Bridgerton Season 3 -- where all eyes are on a certain author. pic.twitter.com/jvwnJ6TiG9— Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2024

Netflix announced in December that Season 3 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere May 16 and Part 2 to follow June 13.

The streaming service later shared teaser art featuring Penelope.

The Bridgerton cast also includes Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel and Simone Ashley.