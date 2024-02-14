Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 14, 2024 / 1:03 PM

'Bridgerton': Penelope confronts Colin in Season 3 clip

By Annie Martin

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 3.

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday on Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Season 3 will focus on the romance between longtime friends Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The clip shows Colin (Newton) question why Penelope (Coughlan) didn't respond to his letters over the summer and tell her he misses her. Penelope then confronts Colin about how she overheard him saying he would never court her.

"Of course, you would never court me. I am the laughingstock of the ton even when I change my entire wardrobe. It just never occurred to me that you, of all people, could be so cruel," Penelope tells Colin.

Netflix announced in December that Season 3 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere May 16 and Part 2 to follow June 13.

Advertisement

The streaming service later shared teaser art featuring Penelope.

The Bridgerton cast also includes Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel and Simone Ashley.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Star Trek: Discovery' to return for final season in April
TV // 2 hours ago
'Star Trek: Discovery' to return for final season in April
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Discovery" will return for a fifth and final season on Paramount+ in April.
Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'Prime Target'
TV // 3 hours ago
Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'Prime Target'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Prime Target," a new series starring "The White Lotus" actor Leo Woodall and "Black Adam" actress Quintessa Swindell, is coming to Apple TV+.
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Season 8 will feature Alexei and Loren, Gino and Jasmine, Ed and Liz and other couples.
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' trailer revisits Rick, Michonne's love story
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' trailer revisits Rick, Michonne's love story
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," a new series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, is coming to AMC.
Stephen Amell lands lead role in 'Suits' spinoff
TV // 5 hours ago
Stephen Amell lands lead role in 'Suits' spinoff
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Arrow" actor Stephen Amell will star on the NBC series "Suits: L.A."
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
TV // 7 hours ago
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Fọláké Olówófôyekù said the impact of "Bob Hearts Abishola" and its representation of Nigerian characters will last beyond its final season, which started Monday on CBS.
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 3
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
TV // 1 day ago
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers, who played couple Jonathan and Jennifer Hart on "Hart to Hart," reunited on his 94th birthday.
Blackpink's Lisa joins cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa joins cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa, Scott Glenn and Julian Kostov will appear on the HBO series "The White Lotus."
Jon Stewart returns to host 'Daily Show': 'I'm excited to be back'
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Stewart returns to host 'Daily Show': 'I'm excited to be back'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart kicked off his Monday night residency on "The Daily Show" by roasting Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Movie review: 'Madame Web' hits a new low for superhero debacles
Movie review: 'Madame Web' hits a new low for superhero debacles
Ozzy Osbourne threatens to sue Kanye West over music sample in new song
Ozzy Osbourne threatens to sue Kanye West over music sample in new song
Danny DeVito reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Super Bowl commercial
Danny DeVito reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Super Bowl commercial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement