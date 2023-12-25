Advertisement
Dec. 25, 2023 / 10:54 AM

Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art

By Karen Butler
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will be the focal point of Season 3 of "Bridgerton." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will be the focal point of Season 3 of "Bridgerton." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix released new teaser art and photos for Season 3 of its costume drama, Bridgerton, on Monday.

Set in early 19th century England, the next eight episodes will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and is looking for a husband who will allow her enough independence to continue her secret life as gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger," a synopsis said.

"But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

A poster released Monday showed Penelope smiling into her reflection in a handheld mirror with the tagline, "Even a wallflower can bloom," while other photos showcase her, Colin and their siblings dressed in all their finery.

The gallery also included the first picture of the new Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, who is replacing Ruby Stokes, and a new portrait of Season 2 couple Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

The first half of Season 3 will be available on the streaming service on May 16, while the second half will premiere on June 13.

