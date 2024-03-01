'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz

Demetrius Flenory Jr. (L) and Da'Vinchi star in the Starz series "BMF." Photo courtesy of Starz

March 1 (UPI) -- BMF will return for a fourth season on Starz. The network announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is a crime drama inspired by real-life brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country.

Season 3 opens in the early 1990s, with Meech (Flenory) moving to Atlanta in the hopes of growing the BMF empire in the south and rising to the top of the Atlanta drug scene.

Meanwhile, Terry (Da'Vinchi) remains in Detroit to handle business, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner.

Season 3 premieres Friday at midnight on the Starz app and at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.

The season also stars Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell and Laila D. Pruitt. Lil Baby, Ne-Yo, Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey will appear as guest stars.

Season 4 will begin production in Atlanta this spring.

"Fans can't get enough of the history in the making that is BMF," Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said. "We're thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers."

BMF is one of Starz's biggest series. The show is created by Randy Huggins, who executive produces with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and showrunner Heather Zuhlke.