Aug. 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM

'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024

By Annie Martin
Da'Vinchi plays Terry "Southwest T" Flenory on the Starz series "BMF." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Da'Vinchi plays Terry "Southwest T" Flenory on the Starz series "BMF." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- BMF will return for a third season on Starz in 2024.

Starz shared a premiere date, March 1, 2024, and teaser for Season 3 on Wednesday.

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is a crime drama inspired by the true story of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, two brothers who established an influential crime family in the 1980s.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. plays Meech, while Da'Vinchi portrays Southwest T.

Season 3 opens in the early 1990s when the Flenory family has reinvented themselves.

"Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers' business and their pursuits of the American Dream," an official synopsis reads.

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo join the cast in Season 3.

BMF Season 3 premieres March 1, 2024, at midnight on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson serves as executive producer, with Randy Huggins as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

BMF was renewed for Season 3 in January following its Season 2 premiere.

