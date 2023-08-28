1/5

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a crime drama starring Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis, will return for a third season on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return for a third season in December. Starz shared photos and a premiere date for Season 3 of the crime drama series Monday. Advertisement

Raising Kanan is a prequel and spinoff of the series Power. The show takes place in 1990s Queens, N.Y., and follows a young Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), portrayed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in Power.

Season 3 opens with Kanan in turmoil after learning the truth about his mother, drug dealer Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller), and being forced to confront his family's web of secrets and lies.

"Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it's Marvin, who's still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who's finally coming clean, or Lou, who's wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who's simply trying to break free from her family's pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves," an official synopsis reads.

London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore and Omar Epps also star, with Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods and Grantham Coleman to join the cast in Season 3. Tony Danza reprises his role as mobster Stefano Marchetti.

Raising Kanan Season 3 premieres Dec. 1 at midnight on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.

Streets need a premiere date right? #RaisingKanan Season 3 returns Friday Dec 1 on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/Ct9Dvp5B8m— Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) August 28, 2023

Power spinoff Power Book IV: Force starring Joseph Sikora will return for a second season Friday.