Aug. 28, 2023 / 10:40 AM

'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist

By Annie Martin
Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin in the new film "Rustin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin in the new film "Rustin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Rustin.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the biopic Monday featuring Colman Domingo.

Rustin explores the story of Bayard Rustin (Domingo), a real-life civil rights activist who helped Martin Luther King Jr. organize the 1963 March on Washington.

The film "shines a long overdue spotlight" on Rustin, who was also an openly gay Black man.

"The architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Chris Rock as Roy Wilkins, Glynn Turman as A. Philip Randolph, Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King Jr., CCH Pounder as Anna Arnold Hedgeman, Jeffrey Wright as Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Audra McDonald as Ella Baker.

Rustin is written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black and directed by George C. Wolfe. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and start streaming Nov. 17 on Netflix.

The teaser trailer was released on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

