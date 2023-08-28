Trending
Aug. 28, 2023 / 12:15 PM

'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller

By Annie Martin
Michael Fassbender stars in the new thriller "The Killer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael Fassbender stars in the new thriller "The Killer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new movie The Killer.

The streaming service shared a poster for the thriller film Monday featuring Michael Fassbender.

The Killer is based on the Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon graphic novel series of the same name. The film adaptation is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by David Fincher.

Fassbender plays an unnamed assassin who begins to question his work.

The poster features an image of Fassbender's character pointing a pistol.

"Execution is everything," the tagline reads.

Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton also star.

The Killer will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The movie will open in select theaters Oct. 27 and start streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix.

The Killer marks Fincher's first film since Mank (2020), also released with Netflix. The director's other films include Seven, Fight Club and Zodiac.

