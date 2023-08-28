Trending
Aug. 28, 2023 / 9:41 AM

Witney Carson won't return for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

By Annie Martin
1/3
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson will sit out Season 23 in order to focus on family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson will sit out Season 23 in order to focus on family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Witney Carson won't return for Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

The 29-year-old professional dancer confirmed the news in a video Sunday on TikTok.

"This was not a decision that we took lightly," Carson said. "We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing with the Stars this season. As much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it."

Carson has two sons, Leo, 2, and Jet, 3 months, with her husband, Carson McAllister, and said she will sit out the season to focus on family.

"You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," she explained. "Leo's at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn't had that ever since he's been born. We're just really trying to give him that right now."

Carson said she "will be rooting for everybody on the show" and hopes to return to DWTS in the future.

"I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it's not goodbye. But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching," she added. "Love you guys."

@witneycarsonofficial Love you guys #dwts #witneycarson #dancingwiththestars ♬ original sound - Witney Carson
Carson gave birth to Jet on Mother's Day in May.

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC in the fall. The celebrity contestants will include Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette Season 20 star Charity Lawson.

