'Heist 88': Courtney B. Vance series gets photo, premiere date

Courtney B. Vance stars in the new series "Heist 88." Photo by Parrish Lewis/Paramount+

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Heist 88 is coming to Paramount+ and Showtime in the fall. Showtime shared photos and a premiere date for the new series in a press release Monday. Advertisement

Heist 88 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky. The show is inspired by "one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history."

Courtney B. Vance (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) plays Jeremy Horne, "a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything."

Heist 88 will see Horne (Vance) decide to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million in a time before widespread computerization and cybersecurity.

The cast also includes Keesha Sharp as Bree Barnes, a political consultant with a criminal mind, Keith David as Buddha Ray, a master safecracker and mentor to Horne, Xavier Clyde as Danny Pugh, a comic book collector who is brilliant with numbers but has given up on his job at the bank, Bentley Green as Marshall King, a DJ and Horne's nephew, Nican Robinson as Rick Windom, a loyal bank employee, and Precious Way as LaDonna Sanders, an ambitious but unseen employee at First Chicago Bank.

Heist 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, with Menhaj Huda as director. Vance, Johnson-Cochran, Angela Bassett, Lynnette Ramirez, Van Toffler and Barry Barclay serve as executive producers.

Heist 88 will premiere Sept. 29 on Paramount+ and Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.