Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 28, 2023 / 11:15 AM

'Heist 88': Courtney B. Vance series gets photo, premiere date

By Annie Martin
1/4
Courtney B. Vance stars in the new series "Heist 88." Photo by Parrish Lewis/Paramount+
Courtney B. Vance stars in the new series "Heist 88." Photo by Parrish Lewis/Paramount+

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Heist 88 is coming to Paramount+ and Showtime in the fall.

Showtime shared photos and a premiere date for the new series in a press release Monday.

Advertisement

Heist 88 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky. The show is inspired by "one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history."

Courtney B. Vance (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) plays Jeremy Horne, "a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything."

Heist 88 will see Horne (Vance) decide to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million in a time before widespread computerization and cybersecurity.

The cast also includes Keesha Sharp as Bree Barnes, a political consultant with a criminal mind, Keith David as Buddha Ray, a master safecracker and mentor to Horne, Xavier Clyde as Danny Pugh, a comic book collector who is brilliant with numbers but has given up on his job at the bank, Bentley Green as Marshall King, a DJ and Horne's nephew, Nican Robinson as Rick Windom, a loyal bank employee, and Precious Way as LaDonna Sanders, an ambitious but unseen employee at First Chicago Bank.

Advertisement

Heist 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, with Menhaj Huda as director. Vance, Johnson-Cochran, Angela Bassett, Lynnette Ramirez, Van Toffler and Barry Barclay serve as executive producers.

Heist 88 will premiere Sept. 29 on Paramount+ and Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
TV // 1 day ago
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" icon Arleen Sorkin, who also was the original voice of villain Harley Quinn in numerous animated TV shows and movies, has died at the age of 67.
Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ has canceled its medical dramedy, "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," after two seasons.
Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- FX released a new teaser for "American Horror Story: Delicate" on Friday. The teaser features Emma Roberts running down a hallway with a pregnant belly.
'Selling the OC': Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall get close in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Selling the OC': Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall get close in Season 2 trailer
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Selling the OC," a spinoff of reality series "Selling Sunset," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Moving' becomes most-viewed Korean original on Disney+, Hulu
TV // 2 days ago
'Moving' becomes most-viewed Korean original on Disney+, Hulu
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Moving," a superhero series based on the Kang Full webtoon, is the most-watched Korean original on Disney+ and Hulu.
Filmmaker Renan Ozturk wanted to give Arctic a voice in new Nat Geo special
TV // 3 days ago
Filmmaker Renan Ozturk wanted to give Arctic a voice in new Nat Geo special
NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Renan Ozturk told UPI his new National Geographic documentary special, "Explorer: Lost in the Arctic," is meant to show how this part of the world is equal parts beautiful and treacherous.
Maya Jama to host 'Love Island Games'
TV // 3 days ago
Maya Jama to host 'Love Island Games'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Maya Jama will host "Love Island Games," the spinoff premiering Nov. 1
'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez
TV // 3 days ago
'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a comedy-drama starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'Artful Dodger': Thomas Brodie-Sangster series gets photos, premiere date
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "The Artful Dodger," an "irreverent follow-up to 'Oliver Twist'" starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
Kim Cattrall makes cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 finale
TV // 4 days ago
Kim Cattrall makes cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 finale
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall reprised her "Sex and the City" character Samantha Jones on the Max series "And Just Like That..."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement