Feb. 21, 2023 / 1:11 PM

'BMF': 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo join Season 3 of Starz series

By Annie Martin
2 Chainz will have a recurring role in "BMF" Season 3. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
2 Chainz will have a recurring role in "BMF" Season 3. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are joining the cast of the Starz series BMF.

Starz announced in a press release Tuesday that 2 Chainz, a rapper, and Ne-Yo, a singer and television personality, will have recurring roles in Season 3 of the drama series.

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is inspired by the true story of Demetrius "Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, two brothers who established an influential crime family in the 1980s.

Russell Hornsby, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da'Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, La La Anthony and Kelly Hu star.

2 Chainz will play Stacks, an Atlanta distributor who challenges Meech's leadership style. The character is described as "fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost."

Ne-Yo will portray Rodney "Greeny" Green, a local Atlanta player with "swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit."

BMF is presently in its second season.

The season opened with Meech (Flenory) and Terry (Da'Vinchi) at odds.

"As the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers risk losing everything. We find out what happens to Meech and Terry as they both seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision," an official description reads.

Mo'Nique also appears in Season 2 as Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner.

BMF is created by Randy Huggins. The series initially premiered on Starz in September 2021.

