Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 12:46 PM

Queen Latifah to host NAACP Image Awards, Zendaya among presenters

By Annie Martin
1/5
Queen Latifah will host the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Queen Latifah will host the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Actress, singer and producer Queen Latifah will host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP said in a press release Tuesday that Queen Latifah will host the 54th annual ceremony Saturday at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

Advertisement

The awards show will air at 8 p.m. EST on BET, BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

"It's an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop," Queen Latifah said in a statement. "This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we'll have fun doing it!"

"Queen Latifah is one of our generation's most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards," BET EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando added. "As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain and empower viewers worldwide."

In addition, Brian White, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Zendaya and other stars will present awards.

Dr. Derrick Lee Forward will receive the Activist of the Year Award, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will receive the President's Award.

The NAACP will announce winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually through Thursday and at an awards dinner and program Friday.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey join their daughters in TikTok video Da Brat expecting first child at 48: 'Blessings all 2023' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Music // 29 minutes ago
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will perform across North America as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour.
'BMF': 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo join Season 3 of Starz series
TV // 45 minutes ago
'BMF': 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo join Season 3 of Starz series
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will have recurring roles in Season 3 of the Starz series "BMF."
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 month ago
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and other awards shows will return in 2023 to honor the best film, television, music and more.
'Love is Blind' Season 4 coming in March
TV // 2 hours ago
'Love is Blind' Season 4 coming in March
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a fourth season on Netflix in March.
Da Brat expecting first child at 48: 'Blessings all 2023'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Da Brat expecting first child at 48: 'Blessings all 2023'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Da Brat is pregnant with her first child with her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.
Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey join their daughters in TikTok video
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey join their daughters in TikTok video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey filmed a TikTok dance video with their respective daughters, North West and Monroe Cannon.
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Music // 3 hours ago
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses will perform across the globe on a new tour in 2023.
Mya Allen open to Austen Kroll's return to 'Summer House'
TV // 4 hours ago
Mya Allen open to Austen Kroll's return to 'Summer House'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mya Allen said she's "adapted" to the idea of Austen Kroll returning to the Bravo reality series "Summer House."
Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West to star in 'Big Mood' series
TV // 4 hours ago
Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West to star in 'Big Mood' series
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan and "It's a Sin" actress Lydia West will star in the Channel 4 comedy "Big Mood."
BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's BBC has announced it is working on three new natural history docu-series to air across its broadcast and streaming platforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time
Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement