Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Da Brat is going to be a mom.

The 48-year-old rapper is pregnant with her first child with her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.

Advertisement

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video of Da Brat unveiling her baby bump.

"BLESSINGS all 2023," the caption reads. "Thanks so much to @hopefertility for helping us on our journey."

Da Brat also posted photos that show her and Harris-Dupart cradling her growing belly.

Da Brat said in an interview with People that her road to pregnancy has been "quite a journey." The rapper said she didn't expect to have kids until meeting and falling in love with Harris-Dupart, who has three kids from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

"I started looking at life so differently," she said. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart married in February 2022. The couple previously experienced a miscarriage.