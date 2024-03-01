Trending
March 1, 2024 / 11:03 AM

'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date

By Annie Martin
Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Hacks will return for a third season in May.

Max shared a teaser and premiere date, May 2, for Season 3 of the comedy series Friday.

Hacks is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners.

Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, an aging stand-up comedian who teams up with Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), an aspiring comedy writer.

The teaser shows Deborah (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) reunite. Ava (Einbinder) is also seen bringing up some of Deborah's "more problematic material," which the comedian dismisses.

Hacks originally premiered in 2021 and aired its second season in 2022.

Production on Season 3 resumed in March 2023 after being paused that February due to Smart undergoing a heart procedure.

The cast also includes Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

Max announced this week that Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace and Tony Goldwyn will appear as guest stars in Season 3.

