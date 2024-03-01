Trending
March 1, 2024 / 10:10 AM

Millie Bobby Brown says Jake Bongiovi proposed underwater on a dive

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown recalled how Jake Bongiovi proposed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 3 | Millie Bobby Brown recalled how Jake Bongiovi proposed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown says her fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed underwater during a dive.

The 20-year-old actress shared the story of Bongiovi's proposal during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Brown said she and Bongiovi were on vacation when Bongiovi insisted they go for an early morning dive at a specific location.

"So, we go under and we're like many meters down. And he gives me a shell and I turn it over, and it's a ring," the star said. "And I looked at him and he was like, 'Bllll!'"

"I was like, 'Okay!' And I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out,'" she added.

Brown said disaster then almost struck when she put the ring on and tried to show it off underwater.

"Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger," she said. "Plummets, like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself ... like, so deep ... He does a cinematic, like, grab, opens, and he saved the ring."

Bongiovi ultimately gave Brown her mother's engagement ring, which Brown's mom had refused to let him take underwater.

Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Bon Jovi, announced their engagement in April 2023 after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards that March.

The couple spent Brown's 20th birthday together in February.

Brown is known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things and also stars in the new film Damsel.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

