March 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have teamed up on a new song. Cyrus, 31, released a single and music video for "Doctor (Work It Out)," a song produced by Williams, 50, on Friday.

The "Doctor (Work It Out)" video shows Cyrus take center stage as she dances to the music.

"I could be your doctor / And I could be your nurse / I think I see the problem / It's only gon' get worse / A midnight medication / Just show me where it hurts / I need to rock you, baby / Before your body bursts," she sings.

"Doctor (Work It Out)" was reportedly first created during sessions for Cyrus' album Bangerz, released in 2013.

"We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to," Cyrus said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time."

Cyrus and Williams previously collaborated on the song "Come Get It Bae," which appeared on Williams' 2014 album, Girl.

"Doctor (Work It Out)" marks Cyrus' first release since her album Endless Summer Vacation in March 2023.

