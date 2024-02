1 of 6 | Helen Hunt will guest star in Season 3 of "Hacks." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Max announced six new guest stars for Season 3 of Hacks on Wednesday. The show returns this spring. Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace and Tony Goldwyn will appear in the third season of the Max original. Advertisement

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo return.

Season 3 picks up one year after the end of Season 2. Ava (Einbinder) no longer works for Deborah (Smart) and is pursuing her career in L.A.

Deborah's standup comedy special has been a success. Max did not release any descriptions of the characters the new six guest stars will play.

Season 2 streamed in 2022. Production on Season 3 was paused while Smart recovered from a heart procedure, and then again during the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

Max announced the spring premiere date in January.