TV
June 16, 2022 / 12:11 PM

'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3

By Annie Martin
"Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart, will return for a third season on HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Hacks will return for a third season on HBO Max.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the comedy-drama series for Season 3.

Hacks is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. The series follows "the evolving dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder)."

News of the renewal follows the Season 2 finale, which aired June 2.

"We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

"The first two seasons of Hacks -- expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -- gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble," Universal Television president Erin Underhill added.

Hacks also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo and Mark Indelicato. In addition, Season 2 featured Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman.

HBO Max renewed the comedy series Starstruck for Season 3 earlier this week. The streaming service is also developing the Pretty Little Liars reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

