April 16, 2022 / 8:40 AM

'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12

By Karen Butler
'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12
Jean Smart attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy, Hacks, is slated to premiere on HBO Max May 12.

Two new episodes will debut each Thursday through June 2.

"The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah's new stand-up act," a synopsis of the eight-episode season said.

The cast also includes Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Among the Season 2 guest stars are Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.

