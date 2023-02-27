Advertisement
Feb. 27, 2023 / 7:41 AM

'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards

By Karen Butler
Jean Smart's co-stars say she is doing well after a recent heart procedure even though she couldn't attend Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony because she is still recuperating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jean Smart's co-stars say she is doing well after a recent heart procedure even though she couldn't attend Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony because she is still recuperating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Smart's Hacks co-star Christopher McDonald accepted her Best Actress in a Comedy Series trophy on her behalf at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

"I'm so sorry I can't be with you tonight," McDonald read a statement from Smart.

"I'd like to acknowledge my brilliant Hacks cast and crew, HBO, Universal, my representatives and tonight, especially, I'd like to honor all of the guest stars that appeared in Season 2," the statement continued, ending with a shout out to her sons Conner and Forest. "You are everything. My everything and I love you so much."

This is the second year in a row that Smart won the SAG Award in this category for this show.

The 71-year-old actress announced last week on social media that she was recovering from a heart procedure.

Filming on Season 3 of her show has paused as Smart recuperates and is expected to resume around March 13.

"She's doing well," her co-star Hannah Einbinder told Variety on the red carpet before the SAG Awards began. "She's recovering. We just visited her."

Co-star Poppy Liu added: "She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her."

Cast member Rose Abdoo told People.com: "We just love her. We're sending all of our love to her."

Smart is also known for her work in the classic sitcom Designing Women and she was recently seen in the film Babylon.

