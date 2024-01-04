Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2024 / 12:27 PM

'Hacks' Season 3 coming to Max in spring

By Annie Martin
Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hacks will return for a third season on Max in the spring.

Max announced a spring premiere date for Season 3 of the comedy-drama series Thursday.

Advertisement

Hacks is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners.

Hannah Einbinder stars as Ava Daniels, an aspiring comedy writer who teams up with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary but aging Las Vegas stand-up comedian.

Hacks debuted in 2021 and returned for a second season in 2022.

Production on Season 3 resumed in March 2023 after being paused in February due to Smart undergoing a heart procedure.

Hacks also features Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Downs and Poppy Liu.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition
TV // 1 hour ago
'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland," a new series featuring Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Jason Byrne and other Irish comedians, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Polish thriller series "The Mire" will return for a third and final season, "The Mire Millennium," on Netflix.
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Death and Other Details," a new show starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, is coming to Hulu.
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
TV // 4 hours ago
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell have been booked as presenters for Sunday's 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood.
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
TV // 5 hours ago
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Morris Chestnut has signed on to star in "Watson," a contemporary medical mystery drama with roots in Sherlock Holmes lore.
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and more star in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans," coming to FX and Hulu.
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jayden Rey, who played DJ's daughter Mary on "The Conners," won't return for Season 6.
'Brothers Sun' reflected Sam Song Li's real life
TV // 1 day ago
'Brothers Sun' reflected Sam Song Li's real life
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Sam Song Li points out the similarities between his character on "The Brothers Sun," premiering Thursday on Netflix, and his own childhood.
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield, who returns for an episode of "Night Court" on Tuesday, said her bailiff character could not have been gay in the original series, adding that she had not yet come out herself at that time.
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
TV // 2 days ago
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's final season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement