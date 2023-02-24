Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 10:05 AM

'Hacks' star Jean Smart recovering from heart procedure

By Annie Martin
"Hacks" will pause production on Season 3 as Jean Smart recuperates from a heart procedure. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Hacks" will pause production on Season 3 as Jean Smart recuperates from a heart procedure. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Hacks star Jean Smart is recovering from a "successful heart procedure."

The 71-year-old actress shared the news Thursday on Instagram during American Heart Month.

"February is American Heart Month -- a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," the star wrote.

"I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," she said. "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor- I'm very glad I did!"

Deadline reported Thursday that Hacks has paused production on Season 3 as Smart recuperates. Filming on the HBO Max comedy-drama is expected to resume around March 13.

"We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart's heart procedure was successful and she's on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes," HBO Max and UTV said in a joint statement.

Hacks is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. The series follows "the evolving dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder)."

HBO Max renewed Hacks for Season 3 in June.

