1 of 3 | Paul Rudd plays Gary Grooberson in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Friday featuring Paul Rudd. Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and is the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Afterlife and Frozen Empire follow Gary Grooberson (Rudd) and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), the daughter of late Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (played by late actor Harold Ramis).

Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace play Callie's children, Trevor and Phoebe, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and William Atherton reprise their roles from the original Ghostbusters (1984).

Frozen Empire follows the Spengler family as they team up with the original Ghostbusters to take on an "unimaginable evil" commanding an "army of the undead," including every ghost they've ever caught.

"Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age," an official synopsis reads.

Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim also star.

Sony shared a trailer for the film in January.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters March 22.