Jan. 29, 2024 / 11:22 AM

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'

By Annie Martin
Paul Rudd stars in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Paul Rudd stars in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural comedy Monday featuring Paul Rudd and Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Afterlife and Frozen Empire follow Gary Grooberson (Rudd) and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), the daughter of late Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (played late actor Harold Ramis), along with Callie's children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace).

Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and William Atherton reprise their roles from the original Ghostbusters (1984).

Frozen Empire follows the Spengler family as they return to New York City to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who have developed "a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level."

After "the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age," an official description reads.

The trailer shows the Ghostbusters take on an "unimaginable evil commanding an army of ghosts."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters March 22.

