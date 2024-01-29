1 of 4 | Ed Westwick recently proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Jackson, in Switzerland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick is engaged to be married. The 36-year-old actor recently proposed to his girlfriend, actress Amy Jackson, in Switzerland. Advertisement

Westwick and Jackson, 31, announced their engagement Monday with a joint post on Instagram.

The couple shared a photo of Westwick proposing on the Peak Walk by Tissot bridge in the snowy Swiss Alps.

Westwick's former Gossip Girl co-star Kelly Rutherford reacted with hearts in the comments.

Westwick also shared news of the engagement on Instagram Stories, writing, "I hit the jackpot xxx."

Westwick and Jackson first met at Silverstone racetrack in 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022.

Advertisement

Jackson called Westwick "the love of my lifeeeee" while celebrating the actor's birthday in June.

"I thank God for you everyday. You're home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one," she said.

Westwick played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, while Jackson is known for starring in Madrasapattinam, Singh is Bliing, 2.0 and other Indian films.