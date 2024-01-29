Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 29, 2024 / 10:51 AM

'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick is engaged

By Annie Martin
Ed Westwick recently proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Jackson, in Switzerland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Ed Westwick recently proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Jackson, in Switzerland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick is engaged to be married.

The 36-year-old actor recently proposed to his girlfriend, actress Amy Jackson, in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Westwick and Jackson, 31, announced their engagement Monday with a joint post on Instagram.

The couple shared a photo of Westwick proposing on the Peak Walk by Tissot bridge in the snowy Swiss Alps.

Westwick's former Gossip Girl co-star Kelly Rutherford reacted with hearts in the comments.

Westwick also shared news of the engagement on Instagram Stories, writing, "I hit the jackpot xxx."

Westwick and Jackson first met at Silverstone racetrack in 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022.

Advertisement

Jackson called Westwick "the love of my lifeeeee" while celebrating the actor's birthday in June.

"I thank God for you everyday. You're home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one," she said.

Westwick played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, while Jackson is known for starring in Madrasapattinam, Singh is Bliing, 2.0 and other Indian films.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'
Movies // 10 minutes ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and the fifth film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise, opens in March.
Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie shared a video of the moment when she and Elliot Grainge learned they are expecting a baby girl.
Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park gave an update after going public about being hospitalized for "critical septic shock."
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- United Airlines and American Airlines introduced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Gru Jr. join 'Despicable Me 4'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Gru Jr. join 'Despicable Me 4'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Despicable Me 4" -- a new action-packed animated adventure featuring the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove -- is to open in theaters on July 3.
Joni Mitchell to sing at the Grammys on Feb. 4
Music // 4 hours ago
Joni Mitchell to sing at the Grammys on Feb. 4
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to sing at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- TV personality Oprah Winfrey turns 70 and actor Tom Selleck turns 79, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 29.
Sundance movie review: 'Black Box Diaries' an extraordinary work of journalism
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Black Box Diaries' an extraordinary work of journalism
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- "Black Box Diaries," which screened online at the Sundance Film Festival, is an extraordinary documentary about journalist Shiori Ito chronicling her own journey to prosecute her rapist.
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jason Statham's action movie, "The Beekeeper," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sundance movie review: Jewish comedy 'Between the Temples' inclusive for all
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Jewish comedy 'Between the Temples' inclusive for all
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- "Between the Temples," which screened online at the Sundance Film Festival, has lots of fun with Jewish comedy in a way that any viewer can appreciate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement