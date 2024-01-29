1 of 3 | Sofia Richie shared a video of the moment when she and Elliot Grainge learned they are expecting a baby girl. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

The video shows Richie and Grainge in the backyard of their home with their dogs. Grainge uses a confetti popper, which was filled with pink confetti to indicate they are expecting a baby girl.

After seeing the pink confetti, Richie celebrates by screaming, running around the yard and embracing Grainge.

"I'm so excited!" she says.

Richie announced her pregnancy last week and told Vogue she is expecting a baby girl.

"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she said.

Richie has been shopping for her unborn daughter and has saved pieces throughout the years in anticipation of becoming a mom.

"From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas -- just cute and girly," she said. "I've held onto things, and thought, 'Oh my daughter will have this one day.' I have lots of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind."

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, married Grainge in April 2023.