Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 29, 2024 / 10:21 AM

Sofia Richie reacts to gender reveal in new video: 'I'm so excited!'

By Annie Martin
Sofia Richie shared a video of the moment when she and Elliot Grainge learned they are expecting a baby girl. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
1 of 3 | Sofia Richie shared a video of the moment when she and Elliot Grainge learned they are expecting a baby girl. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie is "so excited" to be expecting a baby girl.

The 25-year-old model is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Elliot Grainge, and shared a video Sunday from their gender reveal.

Advertisement

The video shows Richie and Grainge in the backyard of their home with their dogs. Grainge uses a confetti popper, which was filled with pink confetti to indicate they are expecting a baby girl.

After seeing the pink confetti, Richie celebrates by screaming, running around the yard and embracing Grainge.

"I'm so excited!" she says.

@sofiarichiegrainge

sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream ♬ original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge

Richie announced her pregnancy last week and told Vogue she is expecting a baby girl.

"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she said.

Richie has been shopping for her unborn daughter and has saved pieces throughout the years in anticipation of becoming a mom.

Advertisement

"From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas -- just cute and girly," she said. "I've held onto things, and thought, 'Oh my daughter will have this one day.' I have lots of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind."

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, married Grainge in April 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Heart announces 'Royal Flush' tour with Cheap Trick
Music // 60 seconds ago
Heart announces 'Royal Flush' tour with Cheap Trick
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Heart will perform across North America and Europe on the "Royal Flush" tour featuring Cheap Trick.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'
Movies // 12 minutes ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray take on 'unimaginable evil'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and the fifth film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise, opens in March.
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick is engaged
Entertainment News // 42 minutes ago
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick is engaged
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on "Gossip Girl," proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Jackson, in Switzerland.
Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park gave an update after going public about being hospitalized for "critical septic shock."
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- United Airlines and American Airlines introduced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Gru Jr. join 'Despicable Me 4'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Gru Jr. join 'Despicable Me 4'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Despicable Me 4" -- a new action-packed animated adventure featuring the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove -- is to open in theaters on July 3.
Joni Mitchell to sing at the Grammys on Feb. 4
Music // 4 hours ago
Joni Mitchell to sing at the Grammys on Feb. 4
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to sing at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- TV personality Oprah Winfrey turns 70 and actor Tom Selleck turns 79, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 29.
Sundance movie review: 'Black Box Diaries' an extraordinary work of journalism
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Black Box Diaries' an extraordinary work of journalism
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- "Black Box Diaries," which screened online at the Sundance Film Festival, is an extraordinary documentary about journalist Shiori Ito chronicling her own journey to prosecute her rapist.
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jason Statham's action movie, "The Beekeeper," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
'Beekeeper' tops North American box office with $7.4M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement